Pres. Rivlin: Justice system one of the pillars Israel rests on. PM Netanyahu: Balance between authorities is a foundation of democracy.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday responded to statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) regarding the judicial system.

Earlier this week, Ohana criticized the Supreme Court for failing to protect the lives of Israel's citizens.

"The government's legislative, executive, and judicial authorities are the cornerstones and foundations of Israel's democracy," Rivlin said during a ceremony in the President's Residence.

"Our obligation and the obligation of anyone who who supports Israel's future and the good of the State of Israel, is to respect the State's laws and the authorities' power. This obligation is measured in deeds and also in the words used by the citizens, leaders, and elected officials of the State of Israel, including myself.

"Words should be chosen after prior thought and with seriousness and care.

"[Former President Yitzhak] Ben-Zvi would say: 'Justice is one of the three institutions and pillars which our State rests upon. A great responsibility rests on those who founded it, since the foundation sets the character of the entire institution.'"

Netanyahu, speaking after him at the ceremony, shot back, "I share your view, Mr. President, regarding the centrality and importance of the courts in our national lives and our democracy. Obviously, the court's rulings obligate everyone."

"But the balance between the authorities is a foundation of modern democracy, and I do not forget for a moment either the courts' responsibility or their importance."