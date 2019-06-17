Where are the women's organizations?

MK Idit Silman (United Right) on Monday slammed women's rights organizations for failing to condemn the violent rape of a 7-year-old Jewish girl.

"My colleagues, the female Knesset members, and the women's organizations, where are you when it comes to the subject which you toil for tirelessly?" Silman asked. "The country should be in shock! The squares should be filled right now with women screaming about a little girl who was ripped to pieces, whose life will never be normal again."

Though the Palestinian Authority Arab rapist has been arrested, at least two others who aided him in the rape, laughing at the girl, pinning her to the ground, and telling her she "deserves it," still walk free.

Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin questioned: "Would the Arab who raped a seven-year-old girl from the Binyamin Region had dared to rape a girl from his own village, Deir Qaddis, in such a fashion? Of course not - and not just because his own life would be severely shortened and his family would have been forced to leave the village. It would not have happened because in a large portion of these rapes, in which an Arab rapes a Jewish girl or woman, there is another factor at risk, other than the physical temptation."

"'You deserve it' - that is what the rapist's friends said - according to reports - while they held the girl's hands and feet. When an Arab rapes a Jew, there's a nationalistic aspect to it as well. When an Arab rapes a Jew, it's not just sexual, it's not just nationalistic, it's rape because of nationalism."

United Right leader Bezalel Smotrich said, "There is no limit to the brutality and cruelty. If we could only sentence this scum of the earth to death. Nothing less. Such a monster does not deserve to breathe the air of our world."

Ayelet Lash, a right-wing activist, wrote: "Two friends of the Arab suspect were also present in the house where the 7-year-old girl was raped. They laughed at her, held her hands and feet so that she could not protest what was done. And as of now, they have not been arrested."

"Now imagine what kind of morning you would have woken up to if the rapist was a settler and the girl was a Palestinian.

"Think about the crazy raids the Shabak would have carried out in that town, if they had been Jews.

"Think about the newscasts which would have opened for two weeks on that topic.

"Think about the Prime Minister, the ministers, the MKs, from the right and left, who would have run to their microphones to condemn this.

"Think about the women's organizations, the feminist jihad.

"But a Jewish girl?

"Crickets.

"It's cheap blood.

"In a normal country, this morning, the entire village should have been castrated and an hour later put on buses and kicked out to Syria."