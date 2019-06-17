Arabs set fire next to Yitzhar in Samaria

Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs on Monday set fire to an area near the Samarian town of Yitzhar.

The flames are currently spreading from the direction of the Arab town of Einabus towards Yitzhar's Tekuma, Lehava, and Mitzpeh Yitzhar neighborhoods, as well as Mitzpeh Yitzhar's Chabad yeshiva.

Local firefighting teams and volunteers are working to extinguish the fire, and firefighting planes have been called in.

Residents from Yitzhar have been evacuated from their homes.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan called on the government to "immediately announce the creation of a special unit which will work to identify and capture the arsonists."

"We must end this insanity," he emphasized.

On Sunday, PA Arab arsonists ignited a fire near the town of Alon Moreh. By the time firefighting teams succeeded in controlling the flames, thousands of dunams had already been scorched.