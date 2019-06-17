Mortars fired at Turkish soldiers in Syria

Turkish observers in Syria were attacked by mortars fired by Syrian government forces, Israel Hayom reported.

"Our soldiers returned heavy fire," Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

The incident, which occurred in Tel Baazan, located between Idlib and Hama, was reported to Moscow.

No casualties were reported, the Daily Sabah noted.

Reuters quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who in a televised speech said: "It is impossible for us to tolerate the regime’s harassment targeting our soldiers. We will put them in their place."

Russia and Turkey have been working together in Syria since 2016.