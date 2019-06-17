PA cabinet head: US waging war against us

Mohammad Shtayyeh accuses United States of waging a financial and political war against the PA, reiterates rejection of peace plan.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday accused the United States administration of waging a financial and political war against the PA, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Shtayyeh said in a statement issued after he met in Ramallah with the German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Niels Annen, that the Palestinian Arabs reject the American initiative to resolve the conflict with Israel.

"Our rejection to the 'Deal of the Century' came after the Trump administration moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and shut down the offices of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in Washington," he said.

Shtayyeh added that the US and Israel "are waging a financial war against the Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority, mainly halting the annual funds it gave to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA)."

He also reiterated that the PA is rejecting the US-led economic workshop in Bahrain, which is titled "Peace for Prosperity". The Trump administration is planning to release the economic component of its Middle East peace plan at the Bahrain conference.

"We can't carry on with accepting the current situation because Israel, which is fully backed by the United States, is stealing out lands and money and undermines any opportunity for the establishment of a Palestinian state," charged Shtayyeh.

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference almost immediately after it was announced, saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

Despite the PA’s decision to boycott the conference, several Arab countries will attend, including Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The PA insists that any solution to the conflict must include the establishment of a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Little is known about the political component of the peace plan, but President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, one of the authors of the plan, indicated in April that the plan would not focus on the two-state solution.

"If people focus on the old traditional talking points we will never make progress," Kushner said at the time, adding, "What we will put out is different.”