Lapid and Barak held secret meeting

MK Yair Lapid met secretly with former PM. The two may be looking into cooperating ahead of the Knesset elections.

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) met secretly with former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak, the Yediot Aharonot newspaper reports.

According to the report, the meeting was attended by Hillel Kobrinsky, the Yesh Atid party’s chief of staff and one of the people closest to Lapid.

The meeting took place at Kobrinsky's home in a villa in the affluent local council of Savyon, where Lapid and Benny Gantz met before the last elections and agreed on the joint run of Blue and White.

It is possible that Barak is examining the possibility of cooperation with Lapid ahead of the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

On Friday, it was reported that Barak is considering forming a new party that will include prominent figures from the left, such as Tzipi Livni, Dan Meridor and former Deputy IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan.

Lapid said in response to the report, "Of course I meet with everyone." Barak's office did not comment.

Barak has been considering returning to the political arena and running at the head of an independent list, though he was also contemplating the idea of running for the leadership of the Labor Party, which he last led in 2011 before splitting the party and forming the short-lived Independence party.