Palestinian mayor fired after Jews attend Arab wedding

The council head of a Palestinian Arab village in Samaria was removed from his office after video from his son’s wedding showed that four Jews participated in the party.

Radi Nasser, head of the Deir Qadis Village Council was dismissed from the Fatah Party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Nasser also was fired from his position in the Palestinian Education Ministry.

The four Jewish men reportedly arrived with invited guests from the community, claiming that they work together as auto mechanics.

Nasser said that the guests arrived after midnight while he was in another part of the venue with other guests. “When they told me and my son that there are four Jews who entered the party, I went over and threw them out of the place,” he said, according to Haaretz.

Video of the Jewish men participating in the celebrations was circulated on social media, leading to the backlash, Haaretz reported. A list of the wedding guests also was passed on to Palestinian Authority security officials, according to the report, citing Fatah.

Nasser claims that the Jewish men, who have been identified in Palestinian media as “settlers,” were brought to the wedding to harm his reputation.