Fire rages outside of Israeli town in Samaria

Firefighters are trying to control the fire that already consumed thousands of dunams. It appears to be a case of terrorism arson.

A fire that was apparently ignited by Arabs is raging near the settlement of Alon Moreh in Samaria on Sunday.

Volunteer firefighters are trying to control the fire and prevent it from reaching the residents' houses.

"Unfortunately, it seems that terrorism arson has spread from the Gaza envelope to Samaria," Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said. "We're demanding that the IDF, the Shin Bet security service and the police capture the arsonists. I call on the legislature to toughen the punishment for arson."

"We won't agree to Samaria becoming the Gaza envelope. The demand is to set up a special unit to catch the arsonists, just like they set up a unit which focused on price tag incidents. The state can and must set up a unit like this before there is no unscorched land left in Judea and Samaria."