Off-duty officer kills man who attacked him at Costco

Officer was holding child at store in southern California when man 'assaulted' him, police say. Incident apparently result of altercation.

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officer on Friday shot and killed a man who local police said “assaulted” him while he was holding his child at a southern California Costco, CNN reported.

The unidentified officer fired his weapon in the Corona store, killing 32 year old Kenneth French and injuring two of French’s family members, the Corona Police Department said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was later released from the hospital, while his child was not injured, according to the police department.

"The Department has initiated an Administrative Investigation and is working with the Corona Police Department to learn more about the incident," Los Angeles police said in a statement.

Lt. Jeff Edwards of the Corona police said he believed the incident to be the result of an argument.

"From my understanding, from some people we talked to, there was apparently an argument inside," Edwards said. "Some type of argument and ensued into a gunshot."

He added that panic broke out in the store as people believed there was an active shooter and fled the scene, leaving behind belongings - whose rightful owners Corona police are now trying to find.