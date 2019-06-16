Murdered terror victim's widow becomes engaged

Miriam Ben Gal, who lost husband in Samaria stabbing attack, becomes engaged to widower Elad Rabia, graduate of Beit El Yeshiva.

Joy mixed with sadness. Miriam Ben Gal, the widow of Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal, who was murdered in a stabbing attack in Samaria, became engaged to Beit El Yeshiva graduate Elad Rabia, whose wife died of a serious illness.

The engaged couple said in a message:

“Praise and thanks to the Creator for all the goodness that He has bestowed upon us. Even in times of trouble and in difficult times, we have seen the hand of the Good Lord, who showers kindness on us without limit.

“We are happy and excited to announce that we have been blessed twofold and we are privileged to build a new home on the houses that went lacking.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who helped during the long and difficult period, who devoted days and nights, did not stop worrying and made us feel that we were part of a large family.”