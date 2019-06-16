Watch: Large drug smuggling chase

A large scale illegal drug smuggling operation was foiled yesterday.

Israeli forces spotted dozens of Egyptian smugglers who arrived at the fence on Saturday morning, set up ladders, climbed them and threw large parcels of what later turned out to be suspicious substances such as hashish and cannabis.

On the Israeli side of the border, the police noticed a number of suspects who loaded the suspicious packages onto vehicles.

The commander of the forces gave the signal to the police, who began to chase the suspects.

In the course of the chase, the soldiers set up barbed-wire barricades. Two suspects were arrested and four vehicles were seized containing 15 sacks / packages of suspicious substances, such as dangerous cannabis and hashish drugs.



The vehicles, the materials suspected of being dangerous drugs, and the two suspects, who live in the area of ​​Ramat Hovav in the south, were transferred for further investigation by the Israel Police.

Approximately 335 kilograms (740 pounds) of drugs, worth NIS 10 million ($3.6 million) were seized.