'Ramat Trump' kicks off

Cabinet meeting to be held in Golan, during which establishment of new community named after Trump will be approved. MK Hauser: PR exercise.

The cabinet will meet Sunday for a special meeting to be held in the village of Kela Alon in the Golan Heights.

The meeting will be dedicated to approving the name change of the community to “Ramat Trump,” after US President Donald Trump.

"In recognition of the work of the 45th President of the United States, President Donald Trump, on behalf of the State of Israel in a wide range of fields, and expressing gratitude for the American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights led by President Donald Trump, it was decided to initiate the establishment of a new community in the Golan Heights called Ramat Trump.”

According to the proposal, the government will instruct the Housing Ministry to advance the proceedings in the National Planning and Building Council, which will recommend the establishment of the new community, and the Ministry of Finance to find a budget for its funding.

At the end of the meeting, the unveiling of the sign of the new community will take place.

Political sources told Arutz Sheva that the prime minister intends to try to lay the cornerstone for the community even before the elections at a festive ceremony to which he will invite one of the senior figures in the US administration, possibly even the president himself.

MK Zvi Hauser (Blue and White), who headed the “Unit for the Golan,” said that the decision and the ceremony are a sham.

"What does a successful PR campaign look like? Exactly like this. The government will convene a festive meeting in the Golan and announce the establishment of a new community called ‘Ramat Trump.’ Anyone who reads the fine print in this ‘historic decision’ will understand that it is nothing more than a non-binding Fake policy. There is no budgeting, no planning, no location for settlement, and there is not really a binding decision to implement the project. But the main thing was that they insisted on deciding on a name for the dummy community."

"Let’s hope that President Trump does not know that his name is being used for a public relations exercise. The prime minister must decide whether he really wants to establish a new community and deepen our roots in the Golan Heights, or whether he is content with creating a virtual reality for the purposes of a photo-op. Settlement in the Golan is frozen. After 52 years in the area, there are only 25,000 Israelis in the Golan, and the rate of population growth is negligible. This is not how a government that wants to settle the Golan acts," added Hauser.