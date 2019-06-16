Ya'alon calls for unity government

Blue and White leader welcomes Liberman's pledge to force unity government, but says such government cannot contain Netanyahu.

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, welcomed Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman's call for a unity government.

"We talked about a unity government before and we are talking about it today as well. That's the correct path," Ya'alon said in an interview with News 2 Sunday morning.

However, Ya'alon reiterated that such a unity government is possible only if Prime Minister Netanyahu steps down or is voted out of office. "Ganz should lead Blue and White and the Likud without Netanyahu, and it's a shame that Liberman did not reach this conclusion before his party voted for the Knesset to dissolve."

"Netanyahu has become the main problem. For two years now that all the interests of the State of Israel have been enslaved to his fear of justice. He must do what he preached to Olmert even before he was charged - to resign."

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman on Saturday night said that following September's elections, he would force the Likud party and the Blue and White party to form a unity government which could stand up to the haredi parties.

"In the past week, when [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu tried to make the campaign about who will be prime minister, I was shocked to see the wild and embarrassing competition which broke out between [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz and Netanyahu regarding who will surrender and who will give in more to the haredim," Liberman wrote on Facebook.