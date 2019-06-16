'Netanyahu, Gantz willing to give the haredim everything'

MK Oded Forer says Liberman changed position on unity government in order to create government that could stand up to haredi parties.

Yisrael Beyteinu MK Oded Forer explained Sunday morning party leader Avigdor Liberman's statement that he intends to force the Likud and Blue and White parties to form a unity government following the upcoming elections in September.

In an interview with News 12's Morning News, MK Forer said that although Liberman had previously rejected the idea of a unity government as "a paralyzed government," his current statements in support of a unity government do not constitute "zigzagging."

According to Forer, Liberman's call for a unity government stems from Israel's current "deep economic crisis" which he said was revealed during the course of the coalition negotiations. Forer said that the economic crisis resulted in the publication of significant budgetary cutbacks last week, but no cutbacks were made to the money given to haredim.

Forer explained that the Finance Ministry was careful not to touch the budget for the haredim only because MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) would object to any move which would touch those budgets. He said that because of this, Yisrael Beiteynu would insist on a unity government that would be strong enough to stand up to the haredi parties.

"Netanyahu and Gantz are willing to give them everything, so we say not to give them anything. Let us form a broad national government, a broad liberal right, and a government that is not subordinate to a small group," he said.