Abbas spokesman: 'Deal of the Century' is stumbling

PA chairman's spokesman claims the US peace plan is changing course thanks to the Palestinian Arabs' rejection of it.

The American so-called “Deal of the Century” is stumbling and changing course, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas claimed on Saturday.

“The American conspiracy has stumbled and is changing course and the reason for that is the Palestinian rejection (of the deal) and the clear position of the President from Jerusalem, refugees and the national constants, which are the milestone that forced the conspiracy against the Palestinian people to stagger,” he said in a statement quoted by the PA’s official Wafa news agency.

Abu Rudeineh added that the “Deal of the Century” has been scaled down to a workshop, in reference to the US-sponsored economic workshop that will take place in Bahrain on June 24.

“The true goal of the economic project is to circumvent political negotiations based on the international legality, which will definitely hit a dead-end,” charged the spokesman.

“The US administration and the international community should not try solutions that were tested over the past 70 years and have failed,” he added.

The Trump administration is planning to release the economic component of its Middle East peace plan at the Bahrain conference.

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference almost immediately after it was announced, saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

Despite the PA’s decision to boycott the conference, several Arab countries will attend, including Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

Meanwhile on Saturday, reported Wafa, dozens of Palestinian Arabs representing political and civil groups gathered in downtown Ramallah to protest the US peace plan and the Manama workshop and in support of the leadership’s strong rejection of the American plans.

They raised banners and shouted slogans denouncing the deal and the workshop, stressing that real peace comes only through the recognition of Palestinian rights in their historic homeland.