After 15 years, Paris suburb gets its own synagogue

Paris suburb opens Jewish community center to cater to new arrivals.

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTA,

Paris synagogue (illustrative)
Paris synagogue (illustrative)
Flash 90

As Parisian Jews flock to the city’s western parts, a new suburban Jewish community center and synagogue was inaugurated in that part of the metropolis.

In addition to an Orthodox synagogue with 200 seats, the new center inaugurated on June 2 has four classes for studying and a gaming space with a ping-pong and a foosball table. It has a floor space of 9,150 square feet, featuring a yard.

The Jews of Courbevoie, many of them working in the La Defense office and industrial district in western Paris, have made use of the synagogue in La Garenne-Colombes and the one in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

But those synagogues “became crowded” as more and more Parisian Jews left other parts for the capital for Courbevoie and other parts of the relatively-affluent western suburbs, the Consistoire, an organization providing spiritual services for French Jews, wrote in a statement. Plans for a new synagogue in Courbevoie began 15 years ago, it said.

The displacement of Jews to the relatively-affluent and safe western parts of Paris is known locally as “internal aliyah,” invoking the Hebrew-language word for moving to Israel. Rooted in the upward social mobility of Jewish families that moved to France from North Africa from the 1950s onwards, internal aliyah has received a boost following the increase in anti-Semitism in the immigrant neighborhoods where those Jewish families first settled.

Crime-stricken and heavily-Muslim suburbs like Saint-Denis, La Courneuve and Aubervilliers in the Paris metropolis’ north have seen their once-significant Jewish populations dwindle dramatically after 2000, when violent anti-Semitism increased throughout France, often in connection with the Palestinian Authority-Israeli conflict.

