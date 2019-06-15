Shabak chief meets with Abbas

Shabak's Nadav Argaman tries to convince PA Chairman Abbas to accept tax money transferred by Israel.

Shabak (Israel Security Agency) head Nadav Argaman recently met with Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

According to Channel 12, the meeting aimed to convince Abbas to agree to receive the taxes transferred to it by Israel.

Abbas has refused to accept the money since Israel began deducting the salaries of terrorists and their families from the money transferred to the PA.

The PA now claims to be on the verge of a financial collapse, and tens of thousands of PA employees are receiving 50% of their salaries.

In recent months, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and outgoing Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) have tried to find a creative solution to convince the PA to accept the money, which totals 600 million NIS ($166,638,000) each month.

Shabak refused to comment.