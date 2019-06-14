Thousands of Arabs riot along Gaza border

Some 6,500 Palestinian Arabs confront IDF soldiers along Gaza border. 49 Arabs reportedly injured by IDF gunfire during the riots.

Some 6,500 Palestinian Arabs demonstrated on Friday near the Gaza border fence and confronted IDF soldiers.

According to the Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza, 49 Arabs were injured by IDF gunfire during the riots.

Meanwhile on Friday, seven fires broke out as a result of incendiary balloons fired from Gaza toward southern Israel. Firefighters extinguished three fires in the Eshkol Regional Council and four fires in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council.

The incidents come in the wake of the rocket fire from Gaza toward Sderot on Thursday evening and the subsequent IDF air strike on Hamas targets in Gaza.

Following the tension in the Gaza envelope, the IDF will reinforce the Iron Dome system in the south.

