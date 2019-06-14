"A neo-Nazi made me convert to Judaism"

How can a three hour conversation move a man raised as an Evangelical Christian to examine the truth of Judaism?

What happened on the streets of Chicago that convinced a person that the Israeli security tension is "a safer option"?

Tune in as David Yehuda Yates tell of his journey from Christianity to Judaism. Listen to his detailed description of getting shot by a neo-Nazi on Friday night on his way to synagogue, and how it changed the way he looked at Kiddush. Meet a sensitive, intelligent person who has experienced miracles.