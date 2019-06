The United States has led the way, and the world is beginning to align: Is the application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria on the way?

Jay Shapiro mentions that for the first time in Israel's history, the Independence Day party will take place in Jerusalem.

For many years the ambassadors held the event at the official residence in Herzliya or elsewhere, including last year, but now the Americans have completed the move.

According to him, as the world - in a very slow but consistent manner - aligns with the US in many things, the recognition of Jerusalem will be gradual from the world.