Arab villagers fume after religious Jews invited to wedding

PA village leader says he was unaware of the Jews' arrival and he expelled them as soon as possible together with the Arabs with them.

Israelis participated in a wedding held this week in the village of Deir Qaddis in the Ramallah area, sparking a furor on social media, as reported by Kan journalist Nurit Yohanan.

Arab residents of the village were furious that Jews participated in the wedding. The village leader explained that he was unaware of the arrival of the Israelis to the village, saying that he expelled them and the Palestinian Arabs who were with them.

According to the village leader, the Jews came at the invitation of Palestinian Arab guests, who work together with them in a car repair shop.

In the video of the wedding, young Jews wearing skullcaps dance with the local Arabs to the sound of Middle Eastern music as PLO flags are seen in the background.