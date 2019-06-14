United Right chief Rafi Peretz meets with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

Channel 2 News reporter Yair Sherki: 'I don't remember such a close relationship between the NRP leader and haredim.'

Chairman of United Right party, MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz spoke with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky at a cornerstone laying ceremony for a haredi high school in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Channel 2 News reporter Yair Sherki tweeted a photo of their encounter, writing, "I don't remember such a close relationship between the leader of the National Religious party and haredim."

In May, Rabbi Peretz visited the home of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky for a meeting which was also attended by Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni. The meeting took place during coalition negotiations for the 21st Knesset (which was ultimately dissolved) focusing on issues of religion and state about which the two parties hold similar positions.