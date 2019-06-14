Arab League chief warns against ignoring two-state solution

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit warned on Thursday against any peace plan that ignores a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict, The Associated Press reports.

Speaking before the UN Security Council, Aboul Gheit also warned against any proposal that creates an alternative economic track that perpetuates Israel's “occupation” of territory the Palestinians want for their independent state.

Aboul Gheit did not specifically mention the United States in his comments, but his message appeared aimed at the long-awaited US plan to end the decades-old conflict.

He was highly critical of "the attempt to resolve the Palestinian question outside the framework of international law and to ignore the established final status issues that are based on the two-state solution," according to AP.

Aboul Gheit’s comments come ahead of the publication of the economic provisions of the US peace plan at a workshop in Bahrain June 25-26.

Little is known about the political component of the peace plan, but President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, one of the authors of the plan, indicated in April that the plan would not focus on the two-state solution.

"If people focus on the old traditional talking points we will never make progress," Kushner said at the time, adding, "What we will put out is different.”

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference almost immediately after it was announced, arguing that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

While the PA has said it will not attend the Bahrain gathering, Egypt, Morocco and Jordan, meanwhile, have all agreed to attend the conference.