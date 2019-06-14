Jewish Home Knesset list to remain as is

Jewish Home members adopt decision of party secretariat making party's Knesset list the same as in the last election.

Members of the Jewish Home party held a faction meeting on Thursday in which they adopted the decision of the party secretariat, which makes permanent the list chosen by the public council and the party's Central Committee for the elections to the 21st Knesset.

This means that the list that will run in the elections for the 22nd Knesset will be the same as the list which ran in the previous elections.

The party said that "from a statesmanlike perspective, which represents the basic position of religious Zionism, the party's chairman, MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and the members of the faction will act to reach as wide a list as possible so that all members of religious Zionism can find their place in it.”

"The members of the faction call on Central Committee members to vote unanimously next week in favor of the proposal, and thus they will be able to move forward and act as quickly as possible for additional connections," added the Jewish Home.