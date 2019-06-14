Is the two-state solution officially dead?

Are there alternative solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Which one is realistic?

Among all parties involved in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, there is a growing sense that the two-state solution is over.

But it’s definitely not the only proposal out there for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and a one-state solution isn’t the only alternative.

Confederation keeps the basic idea of two states but without separation between them. Borders are open and meant to facilitate movement instead of hinder it. Palestinians and Israelis alike can live anywhere between the river and the sea.

Can this solution really work?