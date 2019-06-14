Jay Shapiro talks about the announcement that the archive of Iraqi Jews will be transferred to the United States, and the demand of the Jews who lived in Iraq that the documents be returned to them.
Tags:Radio
|
What do Iraqi Jews want from Trump's government?
Jay Shapiro talks about the Iraqi Jewish community's interesting demand from the US State Department.
Detail of Tik (Torah case)
National Archives, via JTA
Jay Shapiro talks about the announcement that the archive of Iraqi Jews will be transferred to the United States, and the demand of the Jews who lived in Iraq that the documents be returned to them.
Tags:Radio
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top