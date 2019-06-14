Rivlin thanks Russia for securing return of missing soldier

President Reuven Rivlin was the guest of honor on Thursday evening at a reception to celebrate Russia Day hosted by the Russian Embassy in Israel.

In his remarks, the president said, “Today, we are celebrating Russia, one of Israel’s closest allies and greatest friends. We know that the Russian Federation and its leaders are committed to Israel’s security and appreciate Russian’s support and President Putin’s involvement in securing the return of our missing soldier Zachary Baumel.”

“Ensuring our soldiers come home is a promise we make to them and their families. Thank you for helping us keep that important promise,” he continued.

Rivlin stressed, “Today, Russia and Israel face challenges together and turn them into opportunities together. We work together to fight terrorism and forces that threaten the stability of our region and our world. Russia knows what it means to face threats and the cost of defeating them. Your country paid a heavy price fighting and defeating the Nazis. May that sacrifice to secure a better future for us all never be forgotten.”

He also said, “We still face challenges. Anti-Semitism is once again rising around the world. We must and we will stand firm against racism and hatred in any form and President Putin is a great ally in the fight against anti-Semitism.”