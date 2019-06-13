Gantz to the Kretchnif Rebbe: 'Lapid is behaving better'

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz spoke with the Kretchnif Rebbe on Wednesday when they both visited the home of Deputy Minister Meir Porush, who is sitting shiva (in mourning) for his brother, according to a Kan News report.

The Kretchnif Rebbe, an important leader in the haredi community, asked Gantz about his partner, Yair Lapid, known for his vicious anti-haredi rhetoric. Lapid's presence in Blue and White is an insurmountable obstacle to the party possibly forming a coalition with the haredi parties in the 22nd Knesset. The haredi parties garnered a total of 16 seats in the April elections and are expected to gain a similar number in the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

"I'll tell you something - I think everyone should do what's best for them but the most important thing is for us to learn how to be together," Gantz said to the Rebbe. "Everything else is unimportant - there should be a place for everyone."

The Kretchnif Rebbe responded, "We can say it this way - if not together, at least not against each other." Gantz agreed, echoing the Rebbe's words, "not against each other. There's the land of Israel, the state - we have enough problems."



"What's with your partner Yair Lapid," the Kretchnif Rebbe inquired. "My partner is behaving better all the time. It will be okay," Gantz responded.

At that point, Porush, sitting on a low chair in front of the two men, said, "We don't want them saying that they started negotiating here," which caused the people present to break out in laughter.