Smotrich: 'I'll give up my place on the list for sake of unity'

National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich declared that he will agree to give up his place in the party leadership in order to create a merger of the right-wing parties ahead of the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

Smotrich, speaking at the "Youth of Sovereignty" conference held at Bar-Ilan University, said, "During these days we have an important shared goal of preserving the rule of the right, the land of Israel and the Jewish identity of the State of Israel."

"In the last few weeks, as part of the negotiations we held with the Likud to form a new government, we saw how important it is that a strong party stands to the right of Likud," Smotrich said. "We need a party which will oppose withdrawals, fight the Arab takeover of Area C, ensure that the Civil Administration will be closed and the responsibility be transferred to government offices, and full sovereignty be exercised over all areas of Judea and Samaria."

"The Likud refused all of this during the negotiations, even on strengthening the institution of the family and other issues of Jewish identity," Smotrich elaborated.

Smotrich said regarding the conflict within the right-wing camp that "the differences between us are marginal. We're an ideological public, and as such we have intense arguments and we must conduct them with the understanding that the different paths of adhering to the Torah are all valid. The heavy responsibility on our shoulders requires us to focus on what we have in common, overcome ego and join together. I will be the first to give up my personal role so that this joint path will succeed."

"I did this when I conceded to my friend Rabbi Rafi Peretz over the first place on the list in our first meeting. I did it again in the last few days when I gave up the education portfolio in order to maintain unity between us. I did this despite the fact that this is a very important portfolio, and according to the agreement between us, I would have been able to choose it after Netanyahu gave the justice ministry to someone else. And I'll do it again and again with great joy so that Religious Zionism and everyone on the right of the Likud will join together, on one ballot, and bring great political power. Together we can advance everything that matters to us, including sovereignty."

"The establishment of a right-wing government after the elections really can't be taken for granted. We'll have to work very hard in the coming months to make it happen, and first and foremost, to unite. I'm leaving behind almost everything to invest all my time and energy to make this unity happen - with everyone, everyone, everyone," Smotrich emphasized.

As mentioned above, Smotrich made these statements at the second conference of the "Youth of Sovereignty" movement, which promotes the vision of sovereignty among the public and the Israeli leadership. The conference, entitled "Sovereignty - the Next Generation of Zionism," was held at the Wohl Center at Bar-Ilan University and was attended by hundreds of young people from all over the country.