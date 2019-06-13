Rabbi Druckman calls on right-wing parties to unite

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, head of Yeshivat Or Etzion and one of the leading rabbis of religious Zionism, called on the right-wing parties to unite into one list ahead of the upcoming elections in September.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, the rabbi expressed his support for the words of Knesset Member Bezalel Smotrich, who said that Israeli law should be based on Torah law. Of course I believe that Torah law should prevail in this country. There is no believer who does not believe that."

"I do not understand what is frightening about Kings David and Solomon. What is wrong with these words? What's wrong? Everyone knows that Torah law is the most just law. There are whole books on Jewish law. Anyone who speaks like that about Jewish law does not know what he is talking about," he said.

Rabbi Druckman called on smaller the right-wing parties to unite. "There is no doubt that all the right-wing parties should run together because all of them bear a great responsibility for the integrity of the Land of Israel and the Jewish identity of the State of Israel."

He said that there have been failed attempts to unite the right in the past. "I only know that the public wants unity and there is a need for unity. All the right-wing parties - without exception - each according to its proportion, also has power for Israel."

When asked whether he wants to sees Naftali Bennett also join the right-wing parties, Rabbi Druckman said there is no doubt that Bennett belongs in the right-wing parties, calling him "a man with great powers. The people of Israel should make use of his abilities."