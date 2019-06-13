Regev clarifies: Statements against Netanyahu out of place

Culture Minister Miri Regev published a clarification of statements she made Thursday morning about religious Zionism, when she seemingly placed blame for the Oslo Accords on Religious Zionism.

"Recent statements by Religious Zionist elements against Prime Minister Netanyahu are not in their place. We have already suffered in the past from criticism against the Likud that came from the right, and the result was that we unfortunately received the accursed Oslo agreements. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past," Regev said in clarification.

"The alliance between Netanyahu and Religious Zionism is a longstanding covenant of loyalty and has brought great achievements, including settlement in Judea and Samaria," she said.

"All of us in the national camp must unite around Netanyahu's leadership so that it will be possible to continue the momentum of good deeds for the Land of Israel, the People of Israel and the Torah of Israel," Regev added.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal Army Radio this morning, Regev said, "The one that toppled Shamir was Religious Zionism and they got the Oslo Accords. So I suggest that the religious Zionists relax and calm things down."

"There is one leader who maintains settlement, who goes in a longstanding alliance and loyalty to settlement and Religious Zionism, and therefore all these background noises - you just have to calm down. Focus on the main thing, and the main thing is an election campaign in which the right-wing bloc will bring in the same seats without Liberman, because Liberman is not right - Liberman will not sit with Netanyahu - to bring a strong right-wing government, a big Likud, so that we continue to do the same good things for the State of Israel and the Jewish people," Regev added.