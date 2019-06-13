More than half of Democrats back 'two-state solution'

More than half the Democrats in House of Representatives say peace plan that does not back two states would endanger peace.

More than half of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives say a peace plan that does not expressly have as its outcome two states would endanger the prospects of peace, JTA reported Wednesday.

The resolution, a dig at the Trump administration’s peace policies, was backed by the leftist organization J Street, according to the report. The resolution says that not mentioning two states in a deal would “put a peaceful end to the conflict further out of reach.”

The non-binding resolution, which so far has garnered 123 co-sponsors out of 235 in the Democratic caucus, alludes to the as-yet- unveiled peace plan drafted by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

The resolution, introduced last month by Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), who is Jewish, calls for “a two-state solution that is consistent with the broadly held consensus positions for resolving the conflict’s final status issues as reflected in previous United States proposals.”

The Trump administration is planning to release the economic component of its upcoming Middle East peace plan at an economic workshop in Bahrain later this month.

Little is known about the contents of the peace plan, but Kushner indicated in April that the plan would not focus on the two-state solution.

Asked if the plan would focus on the two-state solution, Kushner said that "if people focus on the old traditional talking points we will never make progress."

"What we will put out is different,” he said, noting the failure of past attempts based on this solution.

A source familiar with the Trump peace plan recently told The Washington Post that it will include practical improvements in the lives of Palestinian Arabs but is likely to stop short of ensuring a separate, fully sovereign Palestinian state.