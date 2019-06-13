Proposal in Meretz: Arab chairman and Jewish chairman

Esawi Frej and Mossi Raz suggest running together for the position of party chairmen.

MK Esawi Frej and former MK Mossi Raz of the Meretz party will propose to the Meretz Central Committee that they run together for the position of party chairmen.

The two wish to promote a situation in which a Jewish chairman and another Arab chairman will head the party. To this end, they met recently with key Meretz activists to obtain their agreement and support for the move.

Frej and Raz believe that such a move will bring new audiences to the party.

In order to implement the move, there is a need to change the Meretz regulations and the two will have to recruit a majority among the members of the Central Committee, which is not simple at all.