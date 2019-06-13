Ted Cruz: Why Democrats may sweep the 2020 elections

Republican Sentaor Ted Cruz warns that the Democrats could sweep both houses of Congress and win the presidency in the 2020 elections.

“That’s what we’re going to see in 2020. Every leftist is going to show up at the polls and they will crawl over broken glass to get there. They hate Donald Trump with a white-hot passion. You’re going to see Democrats in areas where you didn’t know there were any Democrats. They’re going to crawl out of the woodwork,” he said in an interview with The Ben Shapiro Show.

Cruz also predicted there was a very good chance Democrats will win control of the Senate too.