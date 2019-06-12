PM: Israel will strike first, not wait to be attacked

PM Netanyahu says at memorial to former President Ephraim Katzir that Israel will not only 'take action after the fact.'

Israel will act preemptively and will not wait for its enemies to attack, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

Speaking at a state memorial ceremony for former President Ephraim Katzir at the Rehovot cemetery, Netanyahu said: "The chain of tests that we are dealing with is unending. We respond vigorously and with force to all attacks against us; however, we do not take action only after the fact. We deny the enemy's capabilities before the fact. We are acting methodically and consistently to prevent our enemies from establishing offensive bases against us in our vicinity."

The prime minister's statements followed reports from Syrian media of Israeli airstrikes in southern Syria overnight.

According to the reports, the Israeli attack targeted the town of Tell al-Hara, located in the Daraa region, a strategic point overlooking the Golan Heights.

It was also reported that there were no injuries in the attack but that damage was caused to buildings. In addition, Syria claims that Israel used technological means to disrupt radar systems during the attack.