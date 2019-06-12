Don't make me cry uncle

It's not enough to form a joint list right before the deadline. Without creating and projecting unity, everything will fall apart. Opinion.

The following lines are completely personal. They don't seek to speak on behalf of anyone, but only in my own name, one person, one voice of a Right-leaning man who, like in every election campaign, is feeling his way through the political fog.

I'm a Rightist man. I've always been. Always in this space to the right of the Likud. National Religious Party, National Union, once here and once there; this is my political home, I have no other political home.

But in the last two weeks, and even more so this morning, a new, very strange feeling has crept into my heart, a feeling that maybe I don't have a political home. A kind of electoral homelessness.

I don't want to go into all the nasty confrontations that have worsened since morning. It only does bad and adds nothing good. True, the last elections ended with a lot of anger and bellyache, on all sides. Everyone has serious complaints, some of which are true. There are, by the way, political confrontations that go a long way back. Bennett and Yogev, for example, are already in political gridlock for five years or so; don't catch me on the exact day. Who's to blame? It depends what and it depends on and who you ask. To me, in all honesty and respect for all sides, it doesn't interest me. At all.

The recent elections have sharpened a simple point, a cliché that every military commander gets across to his soldiers in the first week of basic training: Without real, deep cooperation, the right wing to the right of the Likud and religious political Zionism will simply fall apart. It won't be better in the upcoming elections. It'll be much worse.

The political challenge in these elections is going to be very difficult. Anyone who votes for the Right list that needs to be formed will feel bad about himself. Each of the voters will feel he's bringing into the Knesset people he wouldn't want to see there, and certainly not to bring them into the Knesset with his own vote.

The only way to get people to the polls is to send them a message of unity greater than the sum parts. The voices that have been heard in the past two weeks have mainly broadcast dissension.

I don't know what others will do. I can speak only about myself, and even that with difficulty. The demonization in sectoral politics (see the Yogev-Bennett conflict this morning) makes me personally - and I don't pretend to represent anyone but myself - seriously consider for the first time simply not to vote, or put a white ballot.

A little more of this Yogev-Bennett-Smotrich-Peretz-Shaked-Kahane and I just give up. Fed up. I can't stand all this bad blood anymore. It already verges on the impossible.