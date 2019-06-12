Watch: Palestinian driver tries to run down police

Angry after being pulled over for car inspection, Palestinian Arab driver tries to run down Israeli officers.

A Palestinian Authority resident attempted to run down Israeli officers in Samaria recently, after they found that his car was not safe for use on the roads.

The incident occurred near the Israeli town of Karnei Shomron in Samaria recently, when Israeli police officers and car inspectors from the department of motor vehicles conducted surprise inspections, ordering the driver to pull over for a check.

When it was found that his car did not meet safety standards for use on Israeli-operated roads, the inspectors informed the driver that his car would barred from driving on the road.

Enraged by the decision, the driver jumped back into his car, made an illegal U-turn, and attempted to run down the officers and car inspectors at the scene.

Police arrested the driver, who was taken in for questioning.

Prosecutors are expected to charge the driver with dangerous driving and threatening the lives of public servants.