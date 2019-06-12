Will it rain in northern Israel this summer?

Temperatures drop, only to rise again towards the weekend.

Though Israel's summers are usually hot and dry, slightly lower temperatures this week may come together with light rainfall.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop significantly, becoming seasonal average.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop again, to lower than seasonal average, and there may be light rainfall in northern Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight rise in temperature. Light rains may fall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy, and a slight rise in temperatures, bring them back up to seasonal average.