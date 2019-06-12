Israeli-Arab soldiers demoted for shooting during party

Two Israeli-Arab soldiers in the IDF were demoted and fined recently for bringing an army firearm to a family celebration and shooting dozens of rounds in the air, Reshet Bet reported Wednesday morning.

The two soldiers signed onto a plea bargain deal with army prosecutors, admitting that they brought an army weapon to a celebration and fired off dozens of rounds from the roof of a building during the event.

As part of the plea bargain arrangement, the two will be demoted, fined, and given 45 and 60 days probation respectively.

“The army court handed down probation, fines, and demotions to two soldiers who were convicted as part of plea bargain of criminal use of a weapon,” an IDF spokesperson said in response to the report.

“The arrangement took into consideration the commendable service of the soldiers, the length of time between the committing of the crime until the sentencing, and personal circumstances. One of the soldiers completed his regular service before the sentence was handed down.”