Israel's air raid sirens become city-specific

On Wednesday, Israel's Home Front Command will change the way rocket alerts appear on its site and apps.

Currently, areas under fire are identified by a general location name and a three-digit number, such as "Lachish 247" or "Central Negev 292."

However, starting Wednesday, the Home Front Command will implement a system under which each town's air raid siren will be identified. The new system, which the Command has been working on for several years, will allow Israelis to continue their routines without worrying that their town was one of those in which a siren was sounded, and they simply did not hear it, Maariv reported.

The change will apply to sirens announced via television, radio, the Home Front Command's apps, various internet sites, and other media, and in the case of future air raid sirens, the warnings will feature the town's name instead of locality and number.

Israel's largest cities - Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Hadera, Haifa, Be'er Sheva, and Ashdod - will be divided into quarters, with a separate warning for each quarter. Ramat Gan, Herzliya, Rishon Lezion, and Netanya will each be divided into two "warning" localities, Walla! noted.

In addition, sirens will only be sounded in the affected localities, instead of in the entire region.

Local authorities have announced the change to their residents.