Outrage in PA over Israeli flag on Temple Mount

Palestinian Arab TV channel furious at the raising of a blue and white flag, similar to the Israeli flag, on the Temple Mount.

The Palestinian Arab Al-Quds channel, which is based in London and has affiliates in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, is furious at the raising of a blue and white flag, similar to the Israeli flag, on the Temple Mount.

The channel published on its Facebook page a picture of a young Jewish woman from Canada, Lauren Isaacs, in which she appears to be holding a blue and white flag opposite the Dome of the Rock.

The flag is decorated in the shape of an Israeli flag with blue stripes, a Star of David decorated in modern style and the inscription "Herut Canada".

Herut Canada is a Zionist movement that works for the rights of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel, including Judea and Samaria, and also fights anti-Zionist Jewish movements.

The Al-Quds channel noted that the image of Lauren Isaacs with the blue and white flag is "a mark of disgrace on the forehead of 1.6 billion Muslims."

Palestinian Arabs continuously falsely claim that Israel is “Judaizing” Jerusalem, which they claim is their capital, in an attempt to erase the Muslim connection to the city.

These claims come despite the fact that the Temple Mount was left in the hands of the Jordanian Waqf following Jerusalem’s reunification in the Six Day War in 1967. The Waqf has taken advantage of this and removed every sign of ancient Jewish presence at the most Jewish holy site.

Police, in an attempt to appease the Waqf, discriminate against Jews. They limit the number of Jewish worshippers allowed on the Temple Mount at one time in order to prevent conflict with Muslim worshippers. They often close the Mount to Jews in response to Muslim riots – despite evidence that Muslim riots have been planned in advance for the specific purpose of forcing Jews out.