Shaked likely to run as head of New Right

Report: Former Justice Minister leaning toward leading New Right while trying to create a "technical bloc" with other parties.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked met on Tuesday with former Education Minister Naftali Bennett to look into political cooperation ahead of the elections for the 22nd Knesset.

Sources close to the two told the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that Shaked would likely return to the New Right party and would head the party, but has yet to make a final decision on the matter.

Bennett has already announced that the New Right party will not run alone in the elections and that there will be alliances with other parties called "technical blocs" to ensure that the party passes the electoral threshold and that votes for the right are not wasted.

It is believed that former minister Shaked, who has declared her desire to run in the upcoming elections, will try to unite the New Right party with the United Right party and ask to head the list.

Polls conducted last week showed that Shaked is more popular than Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Naftali Bennett, Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Moshe Feiglin. Rabbi Peretz, who now heads the United Right party, has made clear that he would not give up the leadership under any circumstances.