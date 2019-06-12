MK Kisch: I hope to be Minister of Communications

Likud MK says Netanyahu planning further changes in the transitional government and will probably dismiss Uri Ariel and Yifat Shasha-Biton.

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) said in an interview with Channel 13 News on Tuesday that the dismissal of ministers Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett, as well other changes made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the transitional government, were meant to "create a government that reflects the current Knesset."

"It does not make sense that there will be three ministerial portfolios for the Jewish Home party, so the dismissals of Minister Uri Ariel and Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (who is a member of the Kulanu party -ed.) are expected as well," Kisch said. "It is quite possible that the Shas party will receive another portfolio because they have grown and increased their power."

Kisch added that "the Prime Minister spoke with a number of candidates for ministerial portfolios in the interim government, including myself, and I hope that in this framework I will receive a portfolio. It depends on a lot of variables, if the role of Communications Minister becomes available – it is an interesting challenge in my opinion.

Former Knesset member Nitzan Horowitz, who declared his candidacy for the chairmanship of the Meretz party, slammed Netanyahu's moves and said, "What they are doing is not right, it's a double transition government and they are not supposed to make all these changes. Instead of being modest, they make changes as if they were given a new mandate."

In response to Kisch's statement about his desire to receive the Communications Ministry, Horowitz said, "Kisch, as Minister of Communications, will continue to harm the media like his predecessor. The Minister of Harming the Media - this is their entire agenda."