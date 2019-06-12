'We must ensure Liberman doesn't pass the threshold'

Degel Hatorah chairman Moshe Gafni calls on party activists to make every effort to prevent Liberman from entering the next coalition.

Degel Hatorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni said on Monday at a closed party conference in Haifa that everything should be done so that Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman does not pass the electoral threshold in the upcoming elections.

According to a report on Kan 11 News, Gafni recalled, "I fought with him in the Knesset plenum, he utters such words against the haredi public, and every effort must be made to ensure that he does not pass the threshold, that he is not elected. If he is elected, he should not be the deciding factor.”

"For this to happen we have to do a lot of work. The more votes we get, the smaller the chances that he can enter the coalition," added Gafni.

The report comes a day after the Yisrael Beytenu chairman claimed that the next government would be a "haredi government" that would work towards religious coercion.

"The current election campaign revolves around one issue: Will the rightist bloc become a haredi bloc, with Yisrael Beytenu outside the coalition or a national, right and liberal government is formed with Yisrael Beytenu?" Liberman said.

"Netanyahu's first five are: Litzman, Gafni, Deri, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir - without Yisrael Beytenu and without Avigdor Liberman. This is not what I say, these are Netanyahu's public statements, every day in ‘Netanyahu Hayom,’" he continued, in a jab at the Israel Hayom newspaper.

"What prevented the establishment of such a coalition is one Knesset seat. Imagine that United Right had 7 seats instead of 5, and a coalition of 62 MKs was set up with Orit Struck, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, Litzman, Deri and Gafni.”

"The only member of a right-wing coalition that can stop this madness is Yisrael Beytenu. Only we can prevent a situation in which a right-wing government is being blackmailed by Messianic haredim,” charged Liberman.

He added, "Anyone who wants to see the State of Israel continue on a path of sanity and a responsible and liberal policy, first and foremost with regard to matters of religion and state, must vote for Yisrael Beytenu. We will not allow the continuation of religious coercion and the attempt to change the status quo. Yisrael Beytenu is the only party to come to these elections with credentials for this."