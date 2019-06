Gil Hoffman explains why the September 17 repeat election will be a lot more interesting than people currently expect.

Gil Hoffman speaks to former Knesset member Einat Wilf about whether her former party, Labor, can still be saved by a new messiah and whether her former party leader Ehud Barak will have a positive or negative impact on attempts to resuscitate the Israeli left.

Gil explains why the September 17 repeat election will be a lot more interesting than people currently expect and what Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the Golden State Warriors and New England Patriots have in common.