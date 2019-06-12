No agreements reached at Netanyahu, Peretz and Smotrich meeting

Likud describes meeting between United Right leaders and PM Netanyahu as positive. Talks to continue on Wednesday.

The meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the heads of the United Right party, MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz and MK Bezalel Smotrich, concluded on Tuesday evening.

The Likud described the meeting as "positive" and noted that another meeting would be held on Wednesday.

The meeting dealt with the ministerial appointments that Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to carry out in the coming days, following the dismissal of ministers Bennett and Shaked. The dialogue between the parties on this issue is expected to continue in the coming days.

The meeting was held in the wake of the fact that United Right’s demand for MK Smotrich to receive the Justice Ministry has already been rejected, with the appointment of MK Amir Ohana to the position.

In recent days it has been reported that Netanyahu intends to appoint ministers within the Likud as well, and is considering appointing Tzipi Hotovely and Nir Barkat as ministers.