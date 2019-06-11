Netanyahu summons Peretz and Smotrich to meeting

Meeting expected to deal with PM's intention to offer two Right Parties Union heads education and transportation in transitional government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu summoned the Right Parties Union heads, MK Rabbi Rafi Peretz and MK Betzalel Smotrich, to a meeting in his office.

The meeting, expected to begin at 20:00, will deal with ministerial rotation Prime Minister Netanyahu plans following the dismissal of ministers Bennett and Shaked.

According to reports, Netanyahu will propose appointing Rabbi Rafi Peretz as Education Minister and Betzalel Smotrich as Transportation Minister, after the Justice Ministry was assigned last week to MK Amir Ohana of the Likud.

The two will have to decide whether to accept Netanyahu's proposal, after the Right Parties Union demand to assign the justice portfolio to MK Smotrich was already rejected.

In recent days it was reported that Netanyahu intends to carry out rotations within the Likud as well, and is considering appointing Tzipi Hotovely and Nir Barkat as ministers.