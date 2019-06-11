IDF Northern Commander Major General Amir Baram responded today to threats made recently by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

"We saw Nasrallah's fury and shrieking in his speech - it's all due to great pressure," Baram said at a ceremony marking the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War.

"Hezbollah's loyalty was and remains to the supreme leader in Iran, not to the citizens of Lebanon," Baram said. "As a direct result, the Lebanese state is liable to pay a heavy price for its cooperation with Shiite terror in the next campaign."

Bar'am added, "Hezbollah continues to consolidate power in southern Lebanon, contrary to UN resolution, and is building infrastructure of terror and rockets in the villages right here opposite, and intends to try to threaten us with offensive forces as well. Hezbollah must understand - we will not allow it to realize its plans and destructive ambitions and those of its patrons in Iran.

"We will continue to act to thwart his efforts to threaten our security covertly and overtly as required, and if war is imposed upon us, we will exact a heavy price from this organization and those who give it backing, wherever necessary."