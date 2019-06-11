Firefighters battling blaze in Jerusalem residential building

Residents forced to flee through building windows as firefighters search for others trapped in building on fire in Jerusalem.

Firefighters are attempting to extinguish a blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon in a residential building in Jerusalem's Bukharan neighborhood.

The flames are raging in the stairwell and in the attic of the building. Residents were scene escaping through the windows and fire escapes.

The firefighters are working to prevent the flames from spreading to the other apartments and are searching for others trapped in the building. No injuries have been reported so far.

Magen David Adom sent several ambulances as well as intensive care vehicles and MDA motorbikes, to treat the injured.