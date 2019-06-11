Home of Muslim victim of Toulouse killer defaced

Mother of Muslim boy murdered by Jihadist who attacked Jewish school in Toulouse finds home defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti.

The home of the Muslim mother of a victim of the jihadist killer Mohammed Merah from Toulouse was sprayed with anti-Semitic threats.

Latifa Ibn Ziaten, whose son, Imad, was murdered in 2012, discovered the graffiti Monday, she wrote on Twitter. One graffiti, written in misspelled French, read: “Jew, soon dead.” Another said: “Your time is coming soon, dirty Jew.” Ibn Ziaten, who has traveled to Israel in the framework of her activism against anti-Semitism and hatred, spoke at a convention of the CRIF umbrella group of French Jews of her indignation when she hears young Muslims speak of Merah as a martyr.A third read: “Long live Merah.”

Latrfa Ibn Ziaten has campaigned with French Jews against anti-Semitism.

Merah murdered her son, a soldier in the French army, days before he killed three children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in Toulouse.

“I can’t believe my ears and I tell myself this is simply not possible in the France I know,” she said in 2014.